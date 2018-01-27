Saturday, January 27, 2018

Split Rock Wildway: Our Most Diverse Wildlife Corridor

split rock wildwayJohn Davis’ new book Split Rock Wildway: Scouting the Adirondack Park’s Most Diverse Wildlife Corridor (Essex Editions, 2017) is a look at some of the wildlife thriving in the wooded hills and adjacent waterways linking Lake Champlain with the High Peaks.

Davis and artist friends illustrate the ecological importance, conservation value, and natural beauty of the wildway and its many inhabitants.

Split Rock Wildway takes a look at the areas wildlife, from salamanders to sturgeon to raptors to moose. The book is intended to help the reader better understand and protect the Split Rock Wildway and larger Adirondack Park.

The book can be purchased online for $15 by clicking here.

The book is sponsored by Eddy Foundation, with a portion of sales benefiting Champlain Area Trails, Northeast Wilderness Trust, and other conservation groups.

Note: Books noticed on Adirondack Almanack have been provided by their publishers.

