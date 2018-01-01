Statewide Freshwater Angler Survey Set For January

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) have announced that anglers who purchased a freshwater fishing license between during 2017, may be asked to participate in a survey this January designed to learn more about their angling behaviors, preferences, and opinions on fisheries management issues. The survey was last conducted in 2007.

According to a statement sent to the press by DEC, the survey “is designed to help DEC fisheries managers better understand where anglers are fishing, what they are fishing for, how many days they spend on the water, and what they spend their money on. It also provides managers with insight into anglers’ preferences, satisfaction, and opinions on management topics. Expenditure information provided by anglers will also help DEC better quantify the benefits of freshwater fisheries with respect to the New York State economy.”

Unlike past surveys that have been conducted using a questionnaire delivered through the U.S. Postal Service, the current survey is expected to primarily utilize emails sent to a sample of license buyers, directing the recipients to an online survey questionnaire. Survey questionnaires are also being mailed to a smaller group of anglers to allow for comparison of the two survey methods.

Emails inviting anglers to participate and mailed survey questionnaires are expected to be distributed during January 2018 and results of the survey provided in spring 2019.

For information on DEC’s 2007 angler survey, click here.

Photo: Fly Fishing on the Ausable River, courtesy John Warren.