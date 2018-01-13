SUNY Adirondack Offering Online NYS History Course

SUNY Adirondack has announced they are offering an online course on New York State History for the 2018 Spring semester.

The semester begins on January 22nd and ends on May 10th. The course is a 200-level undergraduate course, but students may work at the graduate level after consultation with the instructor.

The course was created by and is moderated by Edward Knoblauch. “Much of the course is taught by comparing different texts on the same or similar topics,” according to Knoblauch. “For example, students will view the first half hour of Ric Burn’s video New York, read David Hammack’s review of the video, Firth Fabend’s reaction to the video, and Jaap Jacobs’ entry on New Netherland in the Encyclopedia of New York State. Students will then discuss the materials.” The course is run as a seminar and active participation is required.

There will be units on Native Americans, New Netherland, colonial New York, revolutionary New York, the industrial revolution, literature and the arts, urbanization and suburbanization, and New York government and politics.

Registration information is available online at Open SUNY.