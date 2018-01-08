Upcoming Lake Placid Sporting Events

The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) has announced a list of events planned for the 2018 Whiteface/Lake Placid winter season.

Dates and schedules are subject to change.

Jan. 19-20, 2018 – FIS Freestyle Aerial Skiing World Cup. The world’s best freestyle aerial skiers return to Lake Placid for two nights of jumping at the Olympic Jumping Complex. These athletes soar as high as 60 feet in the air before landing. This is the final Olympic qualifying World Cup event.

March 4-10, 2018 – Lake Placid and Wilmington will play host to the 2018 United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association (USCSA) National Championship™. The five-day long event brings together athletes from across all four disciplines of alpine Skiing, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing and snowboarding as they convene in the region for competitions that will determine the top collegiate teams across the nation.

March 16-17, 2018 – ECAC Men’s Hockey Championship Tournament. The winner of this tournament receives an automatic bid to play in the NCAA championship tournament. The ECAC Men’s Hockey championship tournament will be played on the famed Herb Brooks Arena 1980 Rink.

March 17, 2017 – Lake Placid Nordic Festival/Loppet. Lake Placid will welcome both beginner and experienced skiers as it host its third Nordic Festival. Nordic skiers will converge on the cross-country ski trails at Mt. van Hoevenberg to compete in the 34th Lake Placid Loppet. Open to classical and freestyle skiers, the Loppet is a 50k race (31-miles) through the 1980 Olympic ski trails. The vertical climb is just under 3,700 feet. The 25k Kort Loppet, also open for classical and freestyle skiers, features a vertical climb of 1,850 feet. The Lake Placid Loppet is part of the American Ski Marathon Series.

March 23-24, 2018 – The NCAA Div. III Men’s Ice Hockey National Championships. For a record the seventh time, the nation’s top DIII men’s ice hockey team will be crowned in Lake Placid. The nation’s top four teams will square off in the semi-finals, March 23, and the 2018 national champion will be crowned the following evening. The three games are played in the famed 1980 Rink Herb Brooks.

March 25-29, 2018 – Lake Placid Miracle on Ice Fantasy Camp. Join players from the gold medal winning 1980 USA Hockey Team and participate in their fourth annual fantasy camp in Lake Placid. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and get to know players from the 1980 team, and skate in the 1980 Rink-Herb Brooks Arena at the Lake Placid Olympic Center where they beat the Russians and shocked the sports and political worlds.

Other events this fall and winter include IBSF North American Bobsled & Skeleton Racing, Jan. 8-14; Northwood Invitational Hockey Tournament, Jan. 12-15; 37th Annual Empire State Winter Games, Feb. 1-4; NorAm Freestyle Aerials Competition, Feb. 18-19; NorAm Biathlon, Feb. 17-18; U.S. Cup Ski Jumping, Feb. 20

For more information on ORDA’s Olympic venues and events, click here.

Photo: Ski Jumper at the Lake Placid Club c 1920, courtesy Lake Placid Library.