Tuesday, January 9, 2018

View Names New Director of Visual Arts, Exhibitions

View, the multi-arts center located in Old Forge, has announced its new Director of Visual Arts and Exhibitions, John Gardner.

A native of Central New York, Gardner joins View after serving as the Gallery Director and Assistant Professor at Peru State University in Nebraska. He has also taught environmental art, drawing, and art history at Utica College, has served as Exhibitions Coordinator at Light Work Gallery for Syracuse University, and has served as Executive Director of the Kirkland Art Center.

John Gardner holds a Master of Fine Arts in Sculpture from the University of Oregon. He is also a graduate of SUNY Potsdam, earning a B.F.A. in Sculpture and Minor in Wilderness Education.

He is also an artist in his own right, having received awards for his work in Canada, Vermont, New Hampshire, New York, and locally at events in Utica and Potsdam.

View is located at 3273 State Route 28 in Old Forge. For more information, visit their website.

