View in Old Forge is planning an ice bar party for February 3rd from 1 to 4 pm, in the arts center’s courtyard.

Drinks will be available for purchase via cash bar while attendees can lounge on snow furniture, enjoy hot and cold drinks, and participate in winter-themed games.

Admission is free. You must be 21 years or older to attend.

For more information or for additional events, visit View’s website, or call (315) 369-6411.

View is located at 3273 State Route 28 in Old Forge.