Women’s GPS, Map, Compass, Training Set For Tupper

Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) instructors Sheila Young and Lynn Malerba are offering map, compass, and GPS training classes for women.

The classes, called Nav 202, are a 2.5-day, women-only, introductory, hands-on course focusing on navigation techniques using a GPS, USGS map, orienteering compass, and Garmin BaseCamp digital mapping program.

All classes take place February 23-25, 2018 in Tupper Lake.

For more information, visit the Becoming an Outdoors-Woman website, or email adkconnections@spamarrest.com or adkfoothillsgs@gmail.com. Click here to register.

Bundle and solo courses open to men and women will be offered on April 6-8, 2018 and June 8-10, 2018.

Photo of Becoming an Outdoors-Woman wilderness campers courtesy DEC.