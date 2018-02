Current Adirondack Outdoor Conditions (Feb 1)

This weekly report of outdoor recreation conditions in the Adirondacks is compiled each Thursday afternoon.

Contribute Your Knowledge: Add a comment below, or send your observations, corrections, updates, and suggestions to adkalmanack@gmail.com.

Practice Leave No Trace Principles when visiting the Adirondack Park.

SPECIAL NOTICES FOR THIS WEEKEND



SUN AND MOON SATURDAY: Sunrise Saturday in Lake Placid will be at 7:11 am and sunset at 5:08 pm, providing 9 hours and 57 minutes of sunlight. The Moon will rise at 9:04 pm Saturday night, and set at 10: am, Sunday morning. It will be about 89% illuminated.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER: There is a chance of snow squalls Thursday night over Northern New York with the passage of an arctic front. Very cold temperatures, with high temperatures on summits Friday only near 10 below, and strong winds could produce dangerously low wind chill values Friday and early Saturday. A widespread moderate snowfall is possible Sunday into Monday morning. Before entering the back-country check the latest National Weather Service local weather watches, warnings and advisories here and Mountain Forecasts here.

ICY CONDITIONS, CARRY CRAMPONS AND SNOWSHOES: Expect a variety of conditions on trails, but in general icy conditions prevail. Thick ice has formed on some trails, others require snowshoes. It is highly recommended that hikers carry snowshoes and crampons. Snowshoes or skis are required in the High Peaks above Marcy Dam, and anywhere snow is 8 or more inches deep. Skiing is in the High Peaks is not generally recommended at this time.

ICE ON RIVERS AND STREAMS: Many rivers and streams lost ice during the recent thaws. Ice over moving water may have only recently formed and is thin. Ice may be perched above the current water level of streams as ice formed when the water levels were higher.

THIN ICE WARNING: Four inches of solid ice is usually safe for accessing ice on foot. However, ice thickness can vary on waterbodies and even within the same waterbody – use extreme caution on ice. Be particularly wary of areas of moving water or where bubblers are present. The presence of snowmobile tracks or footprints on the ice should not be taken as evidence of safe ice conditions. Check ice conditions and avoid situations that appear to present even a remote risk. Test the thickness of ice frequently with an ice spud while crossing.

SNOW COVER: Expect about 4 to 8 inches of snow around most of the Adirondack region this weekend, 8 to 16 inches at mid-elevations, and 3 to 4 feet at higher elevations. There is 22 inches at Lake Colden (2,750 feet). The following snow depths (in inches) were reported Thursday:

Tupper Lake – 4

Saranac Lake – 8

Wilmington (elevation 2,020 feet)- 4

Newcomb (1,647 feet) – 7

Lake Colden – 22 (2,750 feet)

Keene Valley – 3 (1,966 feet)

Schroon Lake – 5

Indian Lake – 7

North Creek – 5

Chestertown – 5

Warrensburg – 4

Inlet – 6

Old Forge – 6

Contribute your snow depth observations Thursday morning to adkalmanack@gmail.com to be listed here.

DOWNHILL SKI REPORT: There’s been a little fresh snow, and more is in the forecast this weekend. Conditions remain fast, but very good. All downhill ski resorts are operating with most of their trails open with the exception of Hickory near Warrensburg, and Big Tupper. The region’s town-operated ski and sledding hills will be open this weekend, but icy.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKI REPORT: Conditions at cross-country ski facilities are generally hard and fast, with limited terrain. At Paul Smith’s VIC Logger’s Loop remains in good condition for skiing, the rest of the trails are suggested for snowshoeing only. They will be hosting a snowshoe race on Saturday, while Mt. Van Hoevenberg will have a few trails open, but will host the Empire State Winter Games this weekend. Avoid the crowds at both by visiting Cascade or Dewey in that area. The best bet this weekend will be at Garnet Hill near North Creek and Lapland Lake near Northville, both of which have most of their terrain open, and good, but fast conditions. The Tupper Lake trails will need more snow before they can be skied again.

BACK-COUNTRY SKI REPORT: All that generally remains of backcountry skiing is in the Western Adirondacks, where snow has been deeper, and up to a few more inches is forecast by Sunday evening. Some of the less popular, flatter, backcountry terrain remains skiable on a frozen base elsewhere, but expect to encounter icy areas and generally avoid steeper terrain. Trails near highways and villages are mostly shot, and the Jackrabbit Ski Trail can not be generally recommended. Hays Brook and Newcomb Lake roads probably remain skiable; Fish Pond and Whiteface Landing are no longer recommended. Conditions have deteriorated in the High Peaks and back-country skiing can no longer be generally recommended there. More detailed conditions in the Tri-Lakes and High Peaks area are available here.

SNOWMOBILE REPORT: In northern Hamilton and Herkimer counties conditions are fair to good, but trails elsewhere are mostly icy and thin and in fair to poor condition. Trail systems in Eastern Essex, Warren, Fulton, Saratoga and southern Hamilton counties have been closed until significant snow accumulates. (See additional local reports by region below).

FREE SNOWMOBILE RIDE WEEKEND: On February 2-5, 2018 out-of-state and Canadian registered sleds are exempt from registering in NYS includes the Town of Webb permit. NYS registered sleds are still required to have a Town of Webb trails permit.

BE PREPARED! Start slow, gain experience. Always carry proper safety equipment – including plenty of food, water, extra clothing, a flashlight, and a map and compass – inform someone of your itinerary, and be prepared to spend an unplanned night in the woods. Just before entering the backcountry or launching a boat check the National Weather Service watches, warnings, and advisories here. Follow Adirondack weather forecasts at Burlington and Albany and consult the High Elevation, Recreation, or Lake Champlain forecasts.

AVOID MINES AND CAVES WHERE BATS ARE PRESENT: DEC has urged outdoor adventurers to suspend exploration of cave and mine sites that may serve as seasonal homes for hibernating bats. Human disturbances are especially harmful to the State’s bat population since the arrival of the disease known as white-nose syndrome, which has killed more than 90 percent of bats at hibernation sites in New York. All posted notices restricting the use of caves and mines should be followed. If New Yorkers or visitors to the State encounter hibernating bats while underground, DEC encourages them to leave the area as quickly and quietly as possible. Anyone entering a northern long-eared bat hibernation site from October 1 through April 30, the typical period of hibernation for bats, may be subject to prosecution. Learn more here.

DO NOT RELY ON TECHNOLOGY: Do not depend on electronic technology in the backcountry. Cell phone coverage is spotty at best and often non-existent. GPS signal can be poor under heavy tree cover. Batteries expire quickly in cold temperatures. Plan and prepare carefully before entering the backcountry and always carry a map and compass – and know how to use them.

KEEP PETS LEASHED: Dogs must be leashed in the Eastern Zone of the High Peaks when on trails, at primitive tent sites, at lean-to sites, everywhere above 4,000 feet, or at other areas where the public congregates. Dogs should be kept leashed for the safety of your dog, the protection of wildlife and rare plants, and out of courtesy to fellow hikers everywhere in the Adirondack Park.

LEAVE NO TRACE / CARRY IN – CARRY OUT: Learn and practice the seven Leave No Trace principles. Carry out what you have carried in. Do not leave gear, food, or other unwanted or unneeded items at lean-tos and campsites. Do not litter. Take the free online Leave No Trace course here.

GROUP SIZE RESTRICTIONS: Large groups have significantly more impact on the trails, natural resources and other users. DEC regulation restricts group size in the High Peaks Wilderness to no more than 15 hikers (day users) or 8 campers (overnight users) and encourages this practice to be followed in other areas. Outside the High Peaks Wilderness, DEC regulation requires a temporary permit be issued to authorize organized events of more than twenty people; camping at the same location for more than three nights; or camping in groups of more than 10 people.

VOLUNTEER FOR TRAIL WORK: No matter what your sport, if you’re a trail user consider contributing your efforts to one of the many organizations dedicated to maintaining the region’s network of thousands of miles of trails.

RECENT CHANGES IN THE ADIRONDACK BACKCOUNTRY

* indicates new or recent items.

HIGH PEAKS REGION

Including Dix Mountain, Giant Mountain, Hurricane Mountain, Jay Mountain, McKenzie Mountain, Sentinel Range Wildernesses

These are recent changes, older changes for this area can be found here.

** Cascade Day Use Area/ High Peaks Wilderness: The Cascade Day Use area, located off State Route 73 between Lower and Upper Cascade Lakes, is closed until further notice due to the icy condition of the unmaintained entry road.

** McKenzie Mountain Wilderness: A small section of the Whiteface Mountain Trail just above the junction with the Whiteface Highway (Wilmington Turn) has been rerouted to avoid the hazard created by variable ice conditions and the “rock cut” of the highway. (1/18)

Boreas Ponds Tract: The lower gate on the Gulf Brook Road is closed until the end of the spring mud season. The road is being skied.

Bennies Brook: Bennies Brook is reported unskiable, although there is some climbable ice. The trail to John Brook Lodge is reported to be mostly ice. (1/25)

Elk Lake Trails – Clear Pond Gate: The Clear Pond Gate on the Elk Lake Road is closed through the spring mud season. This adds four miles to a round-trip hike.

Corey’s Road: The gate on Corey’s Road will remain open until March 1, however the road and parking areas may not be plowed. If you don’t have a four-wheel drive vehicle and there is snow on the road, consider parking along the plowed section of road and walking. DO NOT BLOCK TRAFFIC. Have a shovel in your vehicle in case you need to dig out.

** South Meadow Lane – Marcy Truck Trail: South Meadow Lane and the Marcy Truck Trail are not recommended for skiing.(2/1) South Meadow Lane is closed to public motor vehicle traffic until the end of the spring mud season. Vehicles can park at the barriers just off the Adirondac Loj Road. Do not block the opening as it used for emergency access. The closed gate adds nearly two miles to a round trip to the Marcy Truck Trail.

Mr. Van Ski Trail: A large tree has fallen on the Mr. Van Lean-to on the Mr. Van Ski Trail causing severe damage and rendering the lean-to unsafe and unusable. DEC is working with partners to evaluate the extent of the damage and the requirements and timing of repairs.

** Avalanche Lake and Lake Colden: The beaver dam on the outlet between Avalanche Lake and Lake Colden went out during recent high water. Avoid ice around the inlets and outlets of both lakes. (1/25)

Upper Johns Brooks Valley: Several sections of the Phelps Trail in the Upper Johns Brook Valley contain extensive amount of blowdown. Use caution when hiking in and around this area.

Western High Peaks: Blowdown has been cleared from the Blueberry Horse Trail between the Calkins Creek Horse Trail and Ward Brook Horse Trail in the Western High Peaks and the trail has been “brushed out” (trailside vegetation has been trimmed).

Bradley Pond Trail: A new section of Bradley Pond Trail to Sanatanoni Mountain has been constructed near the beginning of the trail to avoid the two crossings which had unusable bridges. The new trail section crosses Santanoni Brook on a newly constructed bridge and then joins the old trail a short distance later.

Owls Head Trail: The trail to the summit of Owls Head in the town of Keene is closed to public access by the landowners between 4 pm Fridays and 7 am Mondays. The road to the trail, the trailhead, and all but the last 0.1 mile of the trail are located on private lands.

Fat Bike Trails: Trail stewards responsible for bike and fat bike trails in the Wilmington-Lake Placid-Saranac Lake ask riders to abide by trail closures posted on TrailHUB.

Ouluska Brook Bridge: The bridge over Ouluska Brook on the Northville-Placid Trail has collapsed into the brook. Crossing the brook is possible only during low water conditions.

WESTERN ADIRONDACKS

Including Aldrich Pond Wild Forest, Bog River Complex, Cranberry Lake Wild Forest, Five Ponds & Pepperbox Wildernesses, Watson’s East Triangle Wild Forest, William C. Whitney & Round Lake Wilderness

These are recent changes, older changes for this area can be found here.

William C. Whitney Wilderness: The gate on the North Branch Road near the entrance is closed and all of the roads are closed to public motor vehicle access until the end of the spring mud season.

Five Ponds Wilderness: An 800-foot portion of the Plains Trail (part of the Cranberry 50) has been rerouted to avoid a dangerous log crossing of a beaver dam. The new route has been brushed out and marked with red trail markers.

Pigeon Lake Wilderness: There is an area with significant blowdown on the Norridgewock Trail about 1.5 miles south of Beaver River Station. A rough and temporary reroute has been flagged with pink flagging. All users should exercise caution when traveling through this area.

NORTHWESTERN ADIRONDACKS

Including Grass River Complex, Raquette Boreal Complex, Whitehill Wild Forest

These are recent changes, older changes for this area can be found here.

** Tupper Lake Ski Trails: Traction devices strongly recommended; will need 3″ of snow to return to skiing. Two to three inches is forecast before Sunday evening. (1/2)

** Tupper Lake Snowmobile Trails: Snowmobile trails in the Tupper Lake area can not be recommended. (2/1)

Grass River Complex: DEC Region 6 Operations staff and the St. Lawrence County Snowmobile Association have replace the deficient Chap Hill Bridge on a snowmobile trail in the town of Colton with a stronger, portable bridge from the nearby Goldmine Tract Conservation Easement.

NORTHERN ADIRONDACKS

Including the Saranc Lake and Paul Smith’s Area, DeBar Mountain Wild Forest, Kushaqua Tract, Santa Clara Tract, Saranac Lakes and the St. Regis Canoe Area

These are recent changes, older changes for this area can be found here.

** Paul Smith VIC: Paul Smith’s VIC will host the Empire State Winter Games snowshoe races Saturday. Logger’s Loop remains in good condition for skiing, the rest of the trails are suggested for snowshoeing only.(2/1) (Current Paul Smith’s Conditions)

** Saranac Lake Winter Carnival: The 10-day, 2018 Winter Carnival will take place February 2 – 11. Each year an Ice Palace is built from blocks of ice from Lake Flower’s Pontiac Bay, where carnival events have been held for generations. Free shuttles pick up and drop off at the Ice Palace about every 15 minutes. Parking is available at North Country Community College at 23 Santanoni Avenue and Saranac Lake Middle School at 79 Canaras Avenue. A map with all available parking lots and the shuttle schedule is available here.

** Lake Flower Boat Launch Parking Lot Restrictions: The Lake Flower Boat Launch parking lot next to the Ice Palace is closed during the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival on 2/3, 2/4, 2/10 and 2/11. On these days, this parking lot is reserved for handicap parking only. A map with all available parking lots and the shuttle schedule is available here.

** Dewey Mountain: Lower mountain trails are groomed and have a thin frozen granular surface on a frozen base. Skiing is limited to lower mountain trails only. Upper mountain, un-groomed trails are skiable to the top with variable conditions and some areas of thin cover. (2/1) Latest Dewey conditions.

Santa Clara Tract: The Madawaska gate is open to allow snowmobile access along the C8 designated snowmobile trail. (12/28)

Debar Mountain Wild Forest: The Meacham Lake Campground and Debar Meadow gates are open to provide access to the C8 designated snowmobile trail. (12/28)

Debar Mountain Wild Forest: Vanderwalker Road gate for access to East Branch St. Regis Canoe Launch is closed and the road is closed to public motor vehicle use until the after the spring mud season. (12/21)

Santa Clara Tract: The Pinnacle Road gate is closed and the road is closed to public motor vehicle access until the end of the spring mud season. (12/21)

DeBar Mountain Wild Forest: The foot bridge on the access trail to Debar Pond has been removed. Debar Pond may now be accessed near the lodge building using the road beyond the gate at the parking area. A new gate is expected to be installed that will allow easier passage of people with boats in the very near future. Trespassing in the lodge or any other building is prohibited.

NORTHEASTERN ADIRONDACKS

Including Chazy Highlands Wild Forest, Lake Champlain Islands Complex, Sable Highlands Tract, Taylor Pond Complex, Wilmington Wild Forest

These are recent changes, older changes for this area can be found here.

Sable Highlands Tract: Snowmobiling is allowed on Wolf Pond Road and Liberty Road only. All other roads in the easement are closed to snowmobile use. This includes Goat Path Road, Piney Ridge Road, and D&H Road which are being used by logging trucks. The gate on Barnes Pond Road is closed and road is closed to public motor vehicle use until the opening of next year’s big game season. (1/25)

** Snowmobile Trails: Snowmobiling is not recommended at this time. (2/1)

Fat Bike Trails: Trail stewards responsible for bike and fat bike trails in the Wilmington-Lake Placid-Saranac Lake ask riders to abide by trail closures posted on TrailHUB.

SOUTHWESTERN ADIRONDACKS

Including Black River Wild Forest, Fulton Chain Wild Forest, Ha-De-Ron-Dah Wilderness, Independence River Wild Forest, Pigeon Lake Wilderness

These are recent changes, older changes for this area can be found here.

St. Lawrence County: DEC has upgrades to two bridge projects critical to the St. Lawrence County snowmobile trail network. The Chap Hill Bridge, located in the town of Colton, on the Grass River Conservation Easement (CE), is part of a main snowmobile route. DEC determined the bridge to be structurally deficient for use as a public snowmobile bridge and replaced it with a stronger, portable bridge. The Morgan Road Bridge, located on the South Colton CE, was also deemed unsafe for public snowmobile use after it was destroyed by a contractor’s overweight vehicle. Plans are in the works to replace the bridge with a permanent one. In the meantime, DEC has installed a portable bridge at this site.

Black River Wild Forest: Stone Dam Trail north of Stone Dam Lake to its intersection with the Chub Pond Trail is overgrown and can be hard to find and follow.

Black River Wild Forest: The bridge across the inlet to Little Woodhull Lake on the Little Woodhull Lake Trail is out. The stream may not be passable in times of high water. Nick’s Lake Outlet Trail to Remsen Falls may be rough and grown in. Nelson Lake Loop Trail has several blowdown trees. The gate at the end of the Wolf Lake Landing Road has been vandalized. Motor vehicle access beyond the gate is prohibited except by permit. Most blowdown has been cleared from the first two miles of Twin Lakes Trail from the Farr Road, the trail is in poor shape beyond to the marsh.

Ha-De-Ron-Dah Wilderness: Moose River Mountain Trail has heavy blow down and is difficult to follow at times. East Pond-Lost Creek Trail between East Pond and the Big Otter Lake East Trail is rough, grown in and may contain blowdown. The trail is difficult to follow at times.

Ha-De-Ron-Dah Wilderness: Blackfoot Pond Trail off of the East-Pond Lost Creek Trail remains rough, grown in and may contain blowdown. The trail is difficult to follow at times. The sign at the junction of the trails is missing, the turn off to Blackfoot Pond is not readily marked or noticeable. DEC will be replacing the sign soon.

WEST CENTRAL ADIRONDACKS

Including Blue Mountain Wild Forest, Township 19 Easement, Township 20 Easement, Blue Ridge Wilderness, Moose River Plains Complex, Perkins Clearing/Speculator Tree Farm Easement, Sargent Ponds Wild Forest, West Canada Lakes Wilderness

These are recent changes, older changes for this area can be found here.

** Moose River Plains Wild Forest: Due to the lack of snow and amount of ice and bare patches on snowmobile trail surfaces, trail systems in Fulton County, Saratoga County and southern Hamilton County have been closed until significant snow accumulates.

Perkins Clearing: The following trails have been closed for logging operations, the roads will be very active with log trucks and other logging related traffic: The south end of Perkins Clearing road between State Route 30 and Mud Lake Road (a bypass route has been created to allow snowmobiles to access Perkins Clearing from the south).; Mud Lake Road; Elm Lake Road is closed and plowed from the entrance of the Speculator Tree Farm to Long Level Road; Long Level Road is closed and plowed to Fly Creek Road; Fly Creek Road is closed and plowed from Long Level Road south to about Pine Mountain. (12/29)

Stillwater Fire Tower: Stillwater Fire Tower on the Big Moose Rd. between Stillwater and Big Moose Station has reopened.

Perkins Clearing: The bridge over the Kunjamuk River on the Pine Lakes Road on the Speculator Tree Farm is closed for safety purposes. DEC is developing plans to repair the bridge.

** Webb-Inlet Snowmobile Trails: The Town of Webb Snowmobile Trail System has FAIR to GOOD conditions overall, with a trace of new snow on up to 4″ of hard/icy base. Trails #9, #89, Pipeline and Pine Grove are GOOD. The Rondaxe Road section of Trail #5 has no base. Watch for many small areas of thin cover, snirt and gravel. Report covers Brantingham Trail within the Webb trail system only. Brantingham Trail is FAIR to GOOD only within the Webb trail system. The rail line is not ridable. (2/1)

Wakely Mountain Fire Tower: remains closed until further notice due to safety concerns with the Wakely Mountain Fire Tower. The fire tower was closed to public access in December 2016 due to structural deficiencies.

EAST CENTRAL ADIRONDACKS

Including North Creek, Indian Lake, Newcomb, Camp Santanoni, Essex Chain Lakes, Hoffman Notch, Hudson Gorge, Jessup River, Siamese Ponds and the Vanderwhacker Mountain Wild Forest

These are recent changes, older changes for this area can be found here.

** Garnet Hill: Ski conditions are good at Garnet Hill and most terrain is open. (1/2)

All gates to the Essex Chain Lakes Complex Area are closed for winter. This includes: Chain Lakes Road North, Cornell Road, and Chain Lakes Road South. The outermost parking areas will be used from now until after spring mud season. All other seasonal access roads remain open until conditions warrant their closing.

** Siamese Ponds Wilderness: Eagle Cave on Chimney Mountain is closed to the public to protect hibernating bats through April 30th. (1/25)

Siamese Ponds Wilderness: Two foot bridges have collapsed. The 55-foot bridge over the East Branch Sacandaga River on the Botheration Pond Loop Trail has collapsed and cannot be crossed. Do not attempt to scramble over it. During low water, rock hopping is possible. A 30-foot bridge on the Puffer Pond Trail over a tributary to the Thirteenth Lake south of the lake collapsed earlier this year and cannot be crossed.

** Snowmobile Trails (including Jessup River Wild Forest): Due to the lack of snow and amount of ice and bare patches on snowmobile trail surfaces, trail systems in Fulton County, Saratoga County and southern Hamilton County have been closed until significant snow accumulates.

EASTERN ADIRONDACKS

Including Hammond Pond Wild Forest, the Lake George Valley, Pharaoh Lake Wilderness, Lake Champlain, Split Rock Wild Forest, and Champlain Area Trails Society Trails

These are recent changes, older changes for this area can be found here.

** Beaver Bend Trail (Boquet River): The Beaver Bend Trail along the Boquet River was recently flooded with water and ice. The trail is icy; use extra caution and wear traction devices.

** Snowmobile Trails: Most trails are closed or not recommended in the Eastern Adirondacks, including Eastern Essex and Warren counties. Those that are open are mostly icy and thin and in fair to poor condition. (2/1)

Lake George Wild Forest: DEC crews have dismantled and removed the Thomas Mountain Cabin. Crews will return in the spring to rake and complete clean up of the site. The cabin was removed because it did not comply with the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan and was not compatible with the Forest Preserve. Additionally, vandals had started misusing the cabin, such that it had become an attractive nuisance. (12/29)

Lake George Boat Launch: The boat launching ramp at Lake George Beach is operational year round with parking for vehicles with trailers limited to 26 parking spots. Access is free of charge beginning after Labor Day until the Friday before Memorial Day.

Boquet River Nature Preserve: The Nature Conservancy and the Town of Willsboro have opened a new, 1.5-mile loop universal access trail at the Conservancy’s 110-acre Boquet River Nature Preserve. Access to the Uplands Trailhead is located behind the Paine Public Library, off Rt. 22/Main Street. This multi-use trail, which meets the Federal Trail Accessibility Guidelines, is one of the longest accessible forest trails in the Adirondacks.

SOUTHERN ADIRONDACKS

Including Ferris Lake Wild Forest, Shaker Mountain Wild Forest, Silver Lake Wilderness, Wilcox Lake Wild Forest

These are recent changes, older changes for this area can be found here.

** Ferris Lake Wild Forest, Shaker Mountain Wild Forest, Wilcox Lake Wild Forest: Due to the lack of snow and amount of ice and bare patches on snowmobile trail surfaces, trail systems in Fulton County, Saratoga County and southern Hamilton County have been closed until significant snow accumulates.

** Lapland Lake Cross Country Ski Center: One inch new snow Tuesday, and snowing at 7AM Thursday with 1″ to 2″ possible today. We are opening additional trails and approaching full operation with this new snow. On the East Side, all trails are open except Tunturi and the loop directly on frozen Woods Lake. On the West Side, all trails are open except the Leilan Latu downhill and the three Karhu upper expert loops. We also have a small detour on Sisu near the stream. This morning we are regrooming some trails and letting fresh snow accumulate on others. Surface will be fresh powder over a base of power tilled granular. Morning conditions will be great for both classic and skate; skate may become challenging later in the day if we get a significant new snow accumulation before trails close. All snowshoe trails are open. One junior tubing hills is open. (Latest Conditions Here)

Wilcox Lake Wild Forest: The Spruce Mountain Trail is open. The fire tower stairs may be climbed but the cab is locked. (12/28)

Wilcox Lake Wild Forest: The cab of the Hadley Mountain Fire Tower and the observer’s cabin are closed and locked for the season.

——————–

Be sure to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Visit DEC’s Hiking Safety webpage and Adirondack Trail Information webpage for more information about where you intend to travel. Check the Adirondack Almanack Outdoor Conditions Reports each Thursday afternoon. A map of the Adirondack Park can be found here; active alerts are updated by noon Friday here.

This weekly report of outdoor recreation conditions in the Adirondacks is compiled by Adirondack Almanack founder and editor John Warren for publication each Thursday afternoon. John’s condensed version for radio can be heard Friday mornings on WSLP Lake Placid, and the stations of North Country Public Radio.

