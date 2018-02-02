Featured Trails: Bluberry Hill, Elizabethtown

The Blueberry Hill Trails are located in the town of Elizabethtown on town-owned lands. Part of the Champlain Area Trails, the trail system provides trails for snowshoeing, skiing, and snowmobiling in the winter and hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding in the other seasons. A lean-to provides outstanding views of the Giant Mountain Wilderness. There are several other viewing areas within the trail system that are quite rewarding. A sugarhouse and a small cabin are also found on the property.

There are 30 different trails of different abilities and lengths. Many trails are link up trails, joining other longer trails. Many of the trails developed seem to get very light use, making the narrower trails seem more like herd-paths, but are indeed marked. The terrain is a mix of hilly and flat routes with some following old woods roads leading through passes between adjoining small mounds.

The forest is mostly hardwoods, making the leaf cover on the trails, in the spring and fall a bit more difficult for locating narrow trail locations. Each trail intersection is marked with a trail sign solving much of the confusion that might be had. But it is highly recommended that a trail map be carried along. Trail maps are also located at the Lord Road Trailhead.

Trailhead Parking: Trailhead and parking are found on the east side of Lords Road, 1/4 mile off Rte. 9N outside of Elizabethtown.

Photo of Blueberry Hill Trail System Lean-to, courtesy Lake Champlain Region.